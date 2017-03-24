Las Cruces police seek duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Las Cruces are looking for a couple who stole an 80-year-old woman’s purse.

The woman was shopping at Walmart Tuesday when the suspects took the purse right out of her cart.

Surveillance video shows the man and woman following the elderly victim around the store, and at some point the man distracted her while his accomplice grabbed the bag. They fled the store in a dark-color car, possibly a station wagon or PT cruiser with faux-wood trim panels on the side.

They later used one of the victim’s bank cards to withdraw cash.