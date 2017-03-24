Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A breezy to windy start to the day… and gusty winds will stick with us through a good portion of the day. Expect northwesterly winds to reach 20-30mph sustained / gusts 40-65mph across central and eastern NM. Snow showers will linger over north-central and northeast NM through early morning. Gusty winds tossing around falling snow will reduce visibility significantly across north and northeast NM – BLIZZARD WARNING in effect because of these severe conditions. Gradual clearing will get underway late day with quiet conditions expected by tonight. Afternoon highs will once again be on the cool side with widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected.

SATURDAY: A mostly quiet day with more sunshine and less wind. Expect temperatures to climb about 5°-10° above Friday’s highs. A few spot showers will develop late day into the overnight hours as our next, quick-hitting storm system approaches from the west.