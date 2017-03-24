John’s Friday Evening Forecast

The latest storm to impact the state continues to move well away from New Mexico. Expect more sunshine for Saturday with a modest warm up, but the wind will stick around. Another storm will pass north of the state Sunday, giving far northern areas a shot at showers. It will also pull temps back by a few degrees.

A similar pattern will continue into next week as a series of storms pass just north of the state. This will keep the winds on the breezy to occasionally windy side and temperatures will remain in check.