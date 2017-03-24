In The Kitchen: Pueblo Lamb Shank

Executive Chef, David Ruiz from the Pueblo Harvest Cafe in the Indian Cultural Center, joined New Mexico Living to make a Pueblo Lamb Shank.

The Pueblo Harvest Cafe just released their spring menu which includes new items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts and happy hour. One of the new meals on the dinner menu is the Pueblo Lamb Shank.

Pueblo Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

Anasazi bean cassoulet

Braised spinach

Gremolata made of pomegranate, molasses, pistachio and apricot

Reservations are suggested, you can find them on Facebook or on their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living