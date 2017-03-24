In The Home: New Mexico Home Remodeling And Landscape Show

David Griffin joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the New Mexico Home Remodeling and Landscape Show this weekend.

The show features 150 vendors to help you update and add to your home. While you are there, you can register to win a month of free groceries.

Early bird admission is free for the first hour of operations on both days, kids are free for both days and there is no charge for parking. After the fist hour of free admission, there is a 2-for-1 admission price for the rest of the day.

The event is Saturday and Sunday March 25th and 26th at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. For more on the show, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by the New Mexico Home Remodeling and Landscape Show