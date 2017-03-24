House expected to vote on proposed health care bill Friday

WASHINGTON, DC (KRQE) – After days of negotiations over the Republican health plan to overhaul Obamacare, President Trump says it’s time for a vote. It comes after house leader postponed it again, Thursday.

The state’s legislative finance committee recently conducted a non-partisan analysis of the bill for state lawmakers. It indicates states would have to come up with more dollars to pay for Medicaid coverage or reduce costs through changes to eligibility and benefits.

New Mexico could face difficult decisions when it comes to which residents continue to receive coverage. The report reveals keeping it up could cost the state up to $140 million a year if federal matching funds are reduced.

While the specifics could change with House speaker Paul Ryan’s proposed amendment, KRQE News 13 spoke with the author of the analysis. Jenny Felmley says the principles of the report will likely still apply. She says, despite the details, the way the feds fund Medicaid will most likely change.

Felmley says she composed the report to give legislators an idea of the potential impact of Medicaid changes.

Some republican leaders spoke out after the decision to postpone the bill. Representative Mark Meadows said he wasn’t on board because the proposal didn’t lower healthcare costs enough.

Though they may not agree on the specifics, most republicans agree doing nothing is not an option.