Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: House expected to vote on proposed health care bill Friday

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A House committee is meeting early Friday morning in Washington D.C. to discuss an amendment to the president’s health care plan. This as lawmakers face an ultimatum from President Trump to vote on the controversial bill Friday. If not, the president says he’ll move on to other priorities. Dozens of members of the Republican Party are still opposed to the measure. With no Democrats planning to vote for the bill, Republicans can’t lose more than about 22 of their own members if they expect to pass it.

Full story: House expected to vote on proposed health care bill Friday

2. A breezy to windy start to the day and gusty winds will stick with us through a good portion of the day. Expect northwesterly winds to reach 20-30mph sustained / gusts 40-65 mph across central and eastern New Mexico.

Full story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

3. Power is back on to hundreds of people who lost it during Thursday’s powerful wind. Now, there’s cleanup to do. A tree uprooted near a power pole also didn’t stand a chance against the wind near Broadway and Hannett, in northeast Albuquerque. The powerful gusts also stirred up dust in Corrales and in Santa Fe.

Full story: PNM: Power restored to customers in southeast Albuquerque

4. The Santa Fe School District is facing an investigation from the Public Education Department. Last week, the superintendent dismissed schools early so students and teachers could attend a rally at the Roundhouse. Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera says the use of school buses and the district website to organize and announce the rally appears to break the law. Superintendent Veronica Garcia says bus drivers volunteered their time and the teachers’ union paid field trip mileage rates. She also says the district didn’t violate the law.

Full story: PED investigating Santa Fe Public Schools over rally at Roundhouse

5. Next month two Bosque Farms police officers will be honored at a city council meeting after what they did to save a woman whose life was on the line. Officers David Rael Jr. and Patrick Hernandez were eating at Sopas Restaurant when they noticed Nicole Morken choking. One of them pulled her out of the booth while the other performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Full story: Bosque Farms police officers save woman from choking on sandwich

