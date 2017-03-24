Former Albuquerque paramedic loses bid to have arrest record wiped clean

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque paramedic has lost her bid to have her arrest record wiped clean.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that while Christine Stump’s 2008 arrest was unfortunate, the record of it is important for public accountability.

Stump was arrested for battery on a police officer after she grabbed the arm of an officer as the two argued about who had priority over a scene. Stump and the officer reached an agreement out of court and the charges were dropped.

Public records, however, still show Stump with a felony charge.