For Your Information: PAW Court At The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court

Judge Rosemary Cosgrove-Aguilar, from the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, joined New Mexico Living to talk about how the court is working to stop animal abuse and neglect in our community.

The Pre-Adjudication Animal Welfare Court, also known as PAW, has a goal to educate offenders so they can take that training and apply it not only to the treatment of animals but to the treatment of others around them. Offenders who go through the counseling program, have their charges dropped.

If you want to get more information about the Pre-Adjudication Animal Welfare Court visit the court’s website.

