Corrales company’s cutting edge technology to be used in new museum

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – In a little over a month, people visiting a brand new museum in Chicago are expected to be using cutting-edge technology developed by a local company.

The Corrales-based company Ideum makes 4D interactive tables that you can use with your hands. They’re are already being used by some Fortune 500 companies. Now, Ideum’s founder says the American Writer’s Museum set to open in mid-May in Chicago is also getting on board.

“We designed 4 custom colors multi-touch tables for the Writer’s Museum. Two of them are pano tables so they’re very large tables,” said Jim Spadiccini, founder.

Two of them are long enough for eight people to use at once.

You may have already used these if you’ve been to any of the Smithsonian museums in the National Mall. While Spadaccini doesn’t know exactly how they’ll be used at the Writer’s Museum, he says his product is also in hundreds of universities, every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and says there’s even one in the White House.

The metal work, design work, and assembly are all done right here in New Mexico with a staff of 45 people.

“Everybody here takes pride in the work that they do and when they build these table and know where they’re going that’s something that gets people very excited,” said Spadiccini.

Ideum’s founder says he’s partnered with a design company called Amaze Design to create these tables specifically for the American Writer’s Museum.

While the company started in northern California in 1999, the founder says he fell in love with New Mexico while working on a project at Chaco Canyon. He’s been in New Mexico for the past 11 years.

