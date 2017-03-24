Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Blizzard conditions continue around Raton this afternoon. That is where the winds are still whipping up to 40+ mph. These types of conditions are continuing to make the Raton Pass impassible. Check NMRoads.com and the KRQE News App for updates on the road conditions across the north throughout the day.

The rest of the state is clearing out and feeling temperatures that are more typical for this time of the year. Highs will be back to 50s and 60s for much of New Mexico today.

The wind will be the strongest this afternoon in eastern New Mexico. These winds will start to taper off later into the evening and there will be much less wind across the state on Saturday.

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine slightly warmer temperatures and breezy conditions. The break from the wind on Saturday will be short-lived. Another storm system will bring some showers and stronger winds to the state on Sunday. Temperatures look to stay seasonable for this time of March into next week with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s for most.