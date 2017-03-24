Bring fresh curb appeal to your home this spring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to spring, getting the house in order has always been the thing to do, but this doesn’t always include the outdoors.

Spring cleaning shouldn’t just be designated to the inside, it should also include curb appeal and there are easy ways to make the outdoors look as good on any budget.

Annuals, such as petunias and geraniums grow all season but must be replanted each year. Perennials, such as daylilies and daisies, continue to bloom and thrive year after year without the need for annual replanting. These are some great options to choose if color is what you’re looking to add to your entrance.

Drop n’ bloom plants are also a simple way to deliver beautiful results easily by placing a favorite plant into the ground, then watch them bloom. Annual plants should be planted in flower beds and along borders for bursts of color. Make sure to use a gardening knife when planting to clear unwanted plants, measure soil depths, tear open bags, and prepare new areas for gardening.

For those looking for edible options, plant organic edibles at the same time your planting blooms. This could be mint, basil or cilantro.

“Getting Vertical,” is a popular trend which helps to maximize garden space and can be grown almost anywhere, but in a hot sunny location stick to sun-loving plants such as lantanas, petunias, and trailing geraniums. For shadier areas, try diamond frost euphorbia, lobelia, bacopa, torenia or nemesia.

To grow a vertical garden you’ll need:

Trellis

Pots

Drill

S-hooks

Instructions:

Drill a ½ in. hole from the top of each pot. Insert an S-hook. Hang planter on the trellis.

For more information on planting, visit Home Depot’s website.