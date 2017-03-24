BioPark available all for yourself after hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With spring break, this has been a busy week for the BioPark. Crowds have flocked to the zoo, but the BioPark also depends on special events, from weddings to corporate parties.

You can rent out part of the park, even the whole place, all for yourself.

JT Allen, the BioPark’s senior executive, said they can tailor your personal experience at the BioPark–no matter what you fancy.

“We just received the reservation this week. This group is about 7,000 people that’s coming in and they rented out the entire park,” Allen said.

From big to small, plenty of options exist.

“You can bring your own picnic, you can bring a cooler, with your own food, sit out, and you can have that portion of the park to yourself,” he said.

It can all be customized.

“Let’s say you love reptiles and you wanted to have an event in our reptile house, we can work with you and make that happen,” he said.

For example, the polar bear tunnel can be transformed into a place for a fancy candlelight dinner. The BioPark says it can work with virtually any idea or any budget.

“Let’s say, you have 15-20 people, you want to meet here and have lunch. we can cater that for you. Or maybe you have a quinceañera or wedding,” Allen said.

As far as renting the park out for your event, that can be done after hours. It all depends on what facilities or how far you want to go.

“If you do rent out the park, you can add in animal encounters where we can actually bring out some of the animals out to you and your guests right at your table,” he said.

“Prices can range typically somewhere between $2,000 to maybe $6,000 to $8,000,” Allen said for the high-end private parties.

“Coming to the BioPark, you have a spectacular venue of things you will never see anywhere else,” Allen said.