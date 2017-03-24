Bernalillo County hosts delegation of international business leaders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County hosted leaders from around the world to talk business.

Officials from Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Spain and nine other countries came together at the South Valley Economic Development Center.

County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada says he was proud to be able to represent the county and exchange ideas and cultures.

“How other countries are working on their economic development, and coming here and seeing what our plans are and how we’re going to move forward, and maybe give us ideas of things that they’re doing things in their country,” Commissioner Quezada said.

The international delegation is on a tour across the U.S.