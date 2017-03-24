Beautiful You: Aveda Institute New Mexico Open House

Katherine Garza from the Aveda Institute New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their spring event.

If you are ready to start your new adventure, now is the time to ignite your passion for creativity, with an open house at the Aveda Institute New Mexico. This event is open to all and will introduce students and the community to the Aveda brand and style. Aveda training offers more than a skill, they encompass a lifestyle of staying on the cutting edge and an overall state of being.

The open house is Friday, March 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m, where there will be services and experiences available at the Aveda Institute New Mexico, 1816 Central SW. For more information visit their website.

