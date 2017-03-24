APS makes it easier for parents to check out school lunches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has a new way to help parents stay on top of what their kids are eating at school.

Going to APS’ website or downloading the YumYummi Digital School Menus application on a smartphone, shows what food will be served on what day at each Albuquerque school.

“I like this,” said Katie Bates, who has three children at schools in the Albuquerque district. “It’d be nice to know in advance because then I could kind of give, the elementary kids especially, a pep talk on what they should be choosing, so that’s pretty cool.”

“I think it would be convenient,” said APS student Tyler Sanchez.

It includes information on allergens, nutrition facts and a rating system to provide feedback on each meal.

APS said the feedback will be considered when the district plans future menus.

“We wanted to personalize the menus as much as possible,” said Sandra Kemp, executive director of APS Food and Nutrition Services. “We’re also now able to update the menus so they will be accurate.”

 

