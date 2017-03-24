Analysis: Uninsured rate in New Mexico would climb again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – An analysis by New Mexico insurance regulators projects “a major potential impact” from Republican plans to overhaul former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

The state Office of the Superintendent of Insurance released its report Friday as Congress prepared for a vote on the proposed overhaul.

Among many things, the bill would eliminate unpopular fines on those who do not obtain coverage and the often generous subsidies for those who purchase insurance. The proposal also would end Medicaid expansion.

State regulators estimate that the rolls of those with individual coverage plans would shrink by thousands and the uninsured rate in New Mexico would double to 18 percent by 2026 if the changes are enacted. That’s close to the rate of people without insurance before the current law took effect.