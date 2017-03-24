ABQ ToDo Crew: Reading, Recitals And Running This Weekend

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Allison Giron from ABQ ToDo, Terry Davis from Popejoy Presents and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to let us know what is going on this weekend in the Duke City.

The Kimo has two free events, the first on Friday, March 24th is an event featuring C.J. Box. He will be reading and talking about his new book ‘Vicious Circle’ which starts at 7 p.m. Next is Steve Cormier, who is a Chautauqua singer and storyteller. The singing and storytelling begin at 1:30 p.m.

At Popejoy there is the Piano Battle, where two award-winning pianists, Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis battle for votes from the audience. They will play the classics and a few surprises during their performance. The battle is tonight, March 24th at 8 p.m.

Sunday is the 8th Annual Safari Run. Local elite Kenyan and professional runners will be running and hosting a running clinic for kids. Funds raised for Global Health Partnerships, a local nonprofit organization of medical professionals and volunteers who work in Kenya to improve the health and well-being of the impoverished. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. and to register go to Active.com.

