Thieves took trailer overnight filled with books, toys for children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Overnight, thieves stole a trailer from the Youth Development, Inc. in Albuquerque, but what they really did was steal from kids.

Ground Director Larry Trujillo said the trailer is hard to miss.

“Somebody had to have seen it,” he said. “It has a YDI logo all over the trailer,” Trujillo said.

He said that’s if they haven’t painted all over it. Trujillo said Wednesday night, thieves cut through their chained gate at their at their location near Lomas and Pennsylvania and took off with their trailer.

Trujillo said everything from recruitment materials, to toys and books they give to the children in their program are stored in the trailer. He said the organization is out at least $5,000.

This location doesn’t have any surveillance cameras surrounding the outside. He said they’ve never had a reason to put them up. But the business across the street does have cameras on both sides of the building.

Trujillo is just hoping someone saw something.

“You steal from us, you’re stealing from the kids, that’s basically what it’s boiling down to,” he said.

YDI did file a police report Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department said it’s checking with businesses nearby to see if their cameras caught anything.

