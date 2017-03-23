Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: US house to vote on GOP healthcare plan

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump is speaking out on twitter this morning, urging Americans to call their representatives about his plan to overhaul Obamacare. Thursday morning lawmakers opposed to the republican plan are set to meet again at the White House for more negotiations. It’s still unclear if a vote on the bill, scheduled for tonight, will happen. Overnight a house committee adjourned without a timeline.at least 31 house republicans say they’ll oppose it. House leaders can only afford to lose 22 votes from their own party to keep the bill alive.

2. Today’s weather will be partly cloudy, windy with isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

3. Police say it’s safe to use your credit card at gas pumps in the metro this morning, this after the credit card information of at least 200 people was compromised in a skimming ring. After a month long investigation, APD has identified a total of six suspects with ties to Cuba. They have warrants out for three of them and police believe the suspects removed the skimming devices before skipping town.

4. Starting Monday ART construction is scheduled to begin on sidewalks along a stretch of Central Ave.but some Nob Hill business owners are frustrated because ART has already blocked some parking in the area along Central from Carlisle to Stanford across from UNM. Business say the “no parking” cones went up earlier this week and an ART spokesperson says the cones could stay up as long as 60 days in front of any one business which be through July.

5. The Albuquerque BioPak is about to welcome a new baby as Rozie the elephant is pregnant again. She’s given birth twice before at the Albuquerque zoo. The BioPak also just welcomed a tiger from the Jacksonville Zoo and expect to have its new penguin exhibit up and running next year.

