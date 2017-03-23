Thieves steal from chess center for kids in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves recently hit a local chess center for kids.

Victor Lopez is the Director of the Learners Chess Academy on Lomas near Washington.

He says several dozen kids are taking part in their spring break camp this week, but overnight someone broke their back windows, went inside, and took more than $200 in cash, four laptops and a tablet.

Lopez says the kids use the laptops to practice their chess skills. He says they lost about $1,300 worth of stuff.

The community has stepped up to help and they are accepting donations through their website.

