Santa Fe Animal Shelter hosts adoption event on National Puppy Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s National Puppy Day and the Santa Fe Animal Shelter is making it easy for you to adopt one.

The shelter teamed up with North Shore Animal League for the “World’s Largest Mobile Pet Adoption Event.”

All different kinds of dog breeds of all ages were up for adoption in the PetSmart parking lot on Zafarano Drive.

The animal league is trying to give more exposure to local shelters and rescues in 54 cities.

“A lot of people don’t realize shelter animals, they always need a home. They really don’t know about their local shelters,” said Jonathan Sorrese, North Shore Animal League.

The tour will be in Albuquerque Friday at the PetSmart on Coors Bypass.

It costs $25 to adopt.