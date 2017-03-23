Santa Fe Animal Shelter hosts adoption event on National Puppy Day

By Published:
pet adoption event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s National Puppy Day and the Santa Fe Animal Shelter is making it easy for you to adopt one.

The shelter teamed up with North Shore Animal League for the “World’s Largest Mobile Pet Adoption Event.”

All different kinds of dog breeds of all ages were up for adoption in the PetSmart parking lot on Zafarano Drive.

The animal league is trying to give more exposure to local shelters and rescues in 54 cities.

“A lot of people don’t realize shelter animals, they always need a home. They really don’t know about their local shelters,” said Jonathan Sorrese, North Shore Animal League.

The tour will be in Albuquerque Friday at the PetSmart on Coors Bypass.

It costs $25 to adopt.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s