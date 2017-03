ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to identify suspects in a counterfeit money ring.

Police say they are using the fake money around Albuquerque are usually seen in the electronics section of the stores.

The suspects have been seen driving a silver Nissan Maxima with a California license plate.

APD is asking the public to call Crime Stoppers if you have any information at (505) 843-STOP and add that information leading to their arrest could result in a reward.