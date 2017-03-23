PED investigating Santa Fe Public Schools over rally at Roundhouse

By Published:
The New Mexico State Capitol, known as 'The Roundhouse.'

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Public Education Department says it’s launching an investigation into the Santa Fe School District over the superintendent dismissing schools early for a rally at the Roundhouse last week.

PED issued a letter to Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia on Thursday. In the letter, PED says it’s investigating whether the district broke state laws in organizing for last week’s protest against cuts to education.

Read the full Letter of Concern >>

KRQE News 13 is working on a full report and will have Superintendent Garcia’s response at 10 p.m.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s