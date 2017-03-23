PED investigating Santa Fe Public Schools over rally at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Public Education Department says it’s launching an investigation into the Santa Fe School District over the superintendent dismissing schools early for a rally at the Roundhouse last week.

PED issued a letter to Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia on Thursday. In the letter, PED says it’s investigating whether the district broke state laws in organizing for last week’s protest against cuts to education.

