New Mexico schools to receive $14M from leasing state lands

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – The land office earned more than $18-million dollars during its monthly auction when it awards land leases to the highest bidders in the oil and gas industry.

The windfall comes after the State Land Office’s March 21st oil and gas lease sale earned $18,556,402 – the second highest earning lease sale in State Land Office history. Commissioner Dunn offered 56 tracts covering 16,812.52 acres in Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties within the Permian and Tatum Basins.

The beneficiaries of the leased tracts include public schools, the University of New Mexico, the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the New Mexico School for the Deaf, the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute, Rio Grande Improvements, and Water Reservoirs. Tuesday’s earnings are expected to be distributed in April, with public schools receiving the majority, or $14,252,802.

Royalties earned from oil, gas, and mineral production on State Trust Lands are paid into the Land Grant Permanent Fund, which yields hundreds of millions of dollars for the Trust beneficiaries.