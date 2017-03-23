Man involved in New Mexico fraud scheme gets probation

Matthew Sample

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe man once referred to as a “Bernie Madoff clone” has dodged prison time.

Federal investigators say Matthew Sample was a licensed adviser who lured his victims with the promise of big returns on a hedge fund.

He was actually a con-artist who swindled New Mexicans out of millions of dollars to support his lavish lifestyle, including a home in Santa Fe featured on HGTV.

Sample pleaded guilty to fraud charges in January. While awaiting sentencing, he started a job in California and said the only way he could pay back his victims was to keep working and not go to prison.

Thursday, according to the Albuquerque Journal, the judge agreed and gave him five years probation. He was facing 40 years behind bars.

