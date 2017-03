ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the stomach is expected in court.

38-year-old Kevin Smith is set to go before a judge for a detention hearing.

Witnesses told police they saw Smith arguing with his girlfriend last week as she was leaving to do laundry. When police arrived to the Desert Hills Apartments near Juan Tabo and Claremont, they said bystanders were helping the woman apply pressure to her gunshot wound as she laid next to her car.