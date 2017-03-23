Local artist prepares to record with Grammy award winner producer

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)– A local artist is hoping to record with four time Grammy Award winning producer Larry Klein all while producing a new album.

Delphia, produced her first single “Let You Go,” an all instrumental album where she recorded the entire piece in her living room.

Delphia performed at the Scottish Rite Temple in Santa Fe on June 25, 2016 after ten years of taking a break from music. Now the artist is being featured in The Alibi.

For those looking to catch a live performance, Delphia will be at the Draft Station, Friday, March 24 at 7pm.

For more information on performances, visit Delphia’s website.

A crowd funding effort is in the process to help with producing a new album. The expected album is slated to be released in 2018.