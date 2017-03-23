Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A busy day of active weather here in New Mexico as rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms and fire danger are all expected within statelines. Rain and snow will favor northern and western NM… while strong winds and high fire danger stretch across southern and eastern NM. Valley rain and high mountain snow will fill in by early afternoon as an incoming front pushes through. Accumulating snow is likely within the San Juan Mountains of southern CO (generally 4″–6″). Strong winds (+20mph) will rip across central and eastern NM… and when combined with low humidity (<15%), fire danger becomes our top threat in the Plains. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler statewide with the biggest hit in temps found over the western 2/3rds of the state – expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s (warmest afternoon temps found near the eastern stateline). There is the possibility of a few strong to severe storms to fire along a dryline set up near the eastern stateline, although, most of the severe threat will lie farther east into West Texas.

FRIDAY: As the mentioned storm system pushes east, rain and snow chances will follow. Lingering snow showers will favor the northern and northeastern portions of NM Friday morning before gradual clearing takes over late day. Afternoon temperatures will keep to the 50s, 60s and 70s… noticeably cooler for those within the Eastern Plains. Unfortunately, strong winds will stick with us for yet another day with north winds reaching 20-30mph sustained / gusts +35mph.

SATURDAY: A break between storms will give us a warmer, dry and relatively quiet day to start the weekend.