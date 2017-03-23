Big changes across the state…

Related Coverage Storm to produce dangerous winds in parts of New Mexico

Showers are developing across the west as the latest storm system enters New Mexico. Areas across central and western New Mexico will have the best shot at showers through the afternoon and evening. If Albuquerque picks up rainfall, it will be the first precipitation in the city in over a month! The Northern Mountains will be looking at snow above 7500′, especially tonight. The storm will also pack gusty winds, especially for the south and east. Temperatures will be about 15° – 20° cooler than yesterday.

As the storm exits, a few lingering showers will remain over the Northern Mountains and northeast early Friday morning. Expect clearing skies, but the wind and cooler temperatures will stick around. Temperatures warm up some for Saturday before another storm passes north Sunday bringing another modest cool down and another round of wind.