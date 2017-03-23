Investigation into handling of Albuquerque police video complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The investigation into allegations that the Albuquerque Police Department deleted or altered videos is complete.

The city hired an independent investigator to look into the claims raised by APD’s former custodian of records, Reynaldo Chavez. He claims the department makes police or surveillance videos disappear or alters them.

His claims surround the police shooting cases of Mary Hawkes and Jeremy Robertson.

The report released Thursday shows the firm didn’t find anything alarming in the way video was handled in the two cases, and shows there’s a secure chain of custody and security in the way video is handled and tracked.

