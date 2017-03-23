In The Kitchen: Cacao Santa Fe At Southwest Chocolate And Coffee Fest

Co-owners of Cacao Santa Fe, Melanie Boudar and Derek Lanter, joined New Mexico Living to talk about chocolate and coffee and invite us to this year’s Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest.

At Cacao Santa Fe, you can find chocolate, coffee and hand made soaps, and you will find them at the Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest. This year is bigger than ever, with 140 vendors at the event this year. Also this year, they are adding a latte design competition, where baristas will use their artistic creativity to present some of the fanciest coffees in New Mexico.

The event is this weekend, Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Expo New Mexico. Tickets are available at the door or online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest