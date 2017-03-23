House to vote on GOP’s new healthcare plan, New Mexico Reps wary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE)- Republicans are set to meet at the White House for negotiations. It’s still unclear whether a vote on the plan, scheduled for Thursday, will happen. It comes after the House Rules Committee adjourned just after midnight without a timeline.

The GOP needs 216 votes to pass the new bill. CBS News reports republican leaders can’t afford to lose more than 22 votes. Yet, when KRQE News 13 reached out to New Mexico’s republican representative, a spokesperson said he’s not sold on the bill, either.

Many republicans aren’t convinced of this new healthcare bill. Conservatives say it’s not enough, while moderate republicans worry it will leave too many Americans without insurance.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a spokesperson for republican Representative Steve Pearce. She says Representative Pearce was unavailable, but sent us a statement saying he supports the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, but still has concerns with the proposed plan.

On the other hand, democratic Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham fiercely opposes the plan. She was also unavailable for an interview but, in a statement, tells KRQE News 13 the impact of this plan would be a disaster for New Mexico, where 900,000 people rely on Medicaid.

She says putting Medicaid in the hands of the states would lead the poor and sick to lose their coverage and return to emergency rooms, where little is done to treat chronic illness and taxpayers foot the bill.

If approved, the new plan would do away with the requirement for health insurance, meaning those who don’t want it won’t face a tax penalty.