Health officials issue alert for blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque health officials have issued a health alert due to blowing dust. The alert is in effect Thursday, March 23, from 2:10 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

During blowing dust events, the following actions are recommended by health officials, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.

Limit your time spent outdoors.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider. Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

Avoid outdoor exercise.