Health officials issue alert for blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque health officials have issued a health alert due to blowing dust. The alert is in effect Thursday, March 23, from 2:10 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
During blowing dust events, the following actions are recommended by health officials, especially for those with respiratory conditions.
- Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.
- Limit your time spent outdoors.
- If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.
- Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider. Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.
- Avoid outdoor exercise.