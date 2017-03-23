Gov. Martinez orders statewide hiring freeze to save cash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the state in a budget mess, Gov. Martinez is ordering a hiring freeze.

Late Thursday afternoon, she issued the freeze for all agencies under her control. It’s a move designed to save cash for the state.

Gov. Martinez says she’s still disappointed that the Democratic-controlled legislature sent her a budget built on $360 million in tax increases and fee hikes.

Lawmakers say the lack of new revenue and the downturn in the oil and gas industry has forced the state’s hand.

Gov. Martinez does plan to call a special session to renegotiate a balanced budget.

Some hiring will continue for jobs needed for public safety and health.

Read the governor’s full statement below:

Today I have ordered executive agencies to implement a statewide hiring freeze — the result of the do-nothing Senate’s inability to pass a balanced budget without massive tax increases. The fact is, state government affects every New Mexican, and passing a balanced budget is critical in funding education, public safety and service to protect abused children. During the 60-day session, I repeatedly called on the Senate to pass a balanced budget that doesn’t raise taxes on our families. But they ignored those calls and are so determined to enact massive tax increases that they are willing to shutdown government in a misguided effort to force tax increases on New Mexicans. Unfortunately, they wasted two months debating pointless bills, like the official state song and dance. As a result, we are headed toward a government shutdown — where we may have to close museums, parks and, potentially, shorten the amount of time kids are in the classroom. This is disappointing and a disservice to every family. – Gov. Susana Martinez