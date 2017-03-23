Gov. Martinez calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen airman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of one of the three airmen killed in a crash last week.

Gov. Susana Martinez Martinez issued an executive order for Thursday’s half-staff will be dedicated to 26-year-old first Lieutenant Frederick Dellecker.

On Saturday, flags will be at half-staff again to honor 33-year-old Captain Andrew Becker and 29-year-old Captain Kenneth Dalga.

The three were killed during a training exercise at Cannon Air Force Base. The crash is still under investigation.