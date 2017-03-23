For Your Health: Peer Support At United Healthcare

United Heathcare‘s Loretta Cordova, Senior Director, Integrated Behavioral Health and Jeri Hollan, Peer Support Specialist, joined New Mexico Living to explain to us what peer support is and how we can get more information on this unique service.

Integrated Behavioral Health is a frame work at United Healthcare, which encompasses mental heath care, substance abuse assistance and primary care, with the help of peer support staff. Peer support is a certified specialist who have personal experiences they can provide to patients.

If you are seeking recovery, call Member Services in order to get the services you need.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by United Heathcare