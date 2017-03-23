Federal judge approves San Juan County ICE settlement

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico county detention center has the backing of a federal judge to not cooperate with federal orders to hold immigrants for potential deportation.

This comes just days after the Trump administration publicly shamed local counties that don’t cooperate with immigration and customs enforcement.

A federal judge just gave his preliminary stamp of approval to a lawsuit settlement that bans the San Juan County Detention Center from detaining inmates on ICE’s behalf after their scheduled release date based on their immigration status alone.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed back in 2014 on behalf of a New Mexico woman who was serving eight days in county jail. She was held on an ICE detainer after she was supposed to get out.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports jail officials can only hand over an inmate if federal agents have an arrest warrant signed by a judge.

This comes after the Trump administration publicly called out counties across the U.S. which the Department of Homeland Security says “limits cooperation” with ICE. Both Bernalillo and San Miguel counties are mentioned on that list.

The list also points to all county jails in New Mexico claiming none of them work with ICE.

The New Mexican reports that Governor Martinez has ordered state prison workers to cooperate with the feds.

Just recently, Albuquerque and Santa Fe have made it known that they are immigrant friendly cities. Both cities recently passed resolutions.

The New Mexican reports the San Juan County Detention Center settlement won’t have final approval until August 10th.