Drought threatens return with warm, dry weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Forecasters with the National Weather Service say warm temperatures and dry weather are combining to create a flash drought across parts of New Mexico.

They issued the warning this week after weighing current conditions. They say the month of March has been bleak when it comes to precipitation and a ridge of high pressure sitting over the state is partly to blame.

Hydrologist Royce Fontenot says temperatures have been well above normal, with several locations setting records. The northeastern community of Clayton topped out at 87 on Saturday, surpassing the record of 81 set in 2004.

Snowpack in southern Colorado – the headwaters of the Rio Grande – is still above normal, but officials are reporting that much of the snow in New Mexico is melting quickly.