Cultural Atlas: Earth Hour

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is shining a light on climate change by going dark.

It’s all part of the Earth Hour initiative. Around the globe, landmarks, museums and other institutions will be turning off their lights and gazing up at the natural beauty of our night skies in an effort to bring awareness to climate change and its effect on nocturnal animals.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science will be participating in this on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to meet some of Hawks Aloft owl family members, gaze at the stars through a telescope courtesy of the Albuquerque Astronomical Society, and learn more about the City of Albuquerque’s recycling program.

Admission is by donation, with activities happening until 9:30 p.m. More information can be found online at NMNaturalHistory.org.