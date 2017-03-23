Community Calendar: Southwest Chocolate And Coffee Fest

Dean Strober from Blue River Production, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the 2017 Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest.

Enjoy chocolate, coffee, craft beer, pastries and live music, all under one roof. There will be 140 vendors at the event this year, with some familiar faces and new tastes to sample. Also this year, they are adding a latte design competition, where baristas will use their artistic creativity to present some of the fanciest coffees in New Mexico.

The event is this weekend, Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Expo New Mexico. Tickets are available at the door or online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Blue River Production