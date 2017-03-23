Chris’ Thursday Evening Forecast

Extreme wind, sharply colder temperatures and rain/snow have returned to New Mexico this evening.

The wind in Albuquerque will start to come down some between 6-8pm tonight with the strongest winds continuing across the Eastern Plains tonight into Friday morning. Albuquerque had a peak wind gust so far of 67 mph. Winds will continue to gust over 50 mph across eastern New Mexico tonight as the powerful cold front continues to move through the state!

The mountains of New Mexico will have the best shot for rain and some snow tonight. Accumulations look to be fairly light across the Northern Mountains of New Mexico with 1-5″ possible by early Friday morning. Once the front and storm system move through overnight, temperatures will be back to near average for this time of the year to close out the week.

The wind will be a factor again on Friday, but they won’t be as nearly as strong as they were this afternoon. Wind gusts will range from 35-50 mph for most areas Friday afternoon.

There will be break from the wind on Saturday with warming temperatures. Then on Sunday another storm system will graze New Mexico and this weather maker will crank up the wind again for the second half of the weekend.

