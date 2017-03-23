Bosque Farms police officers save woman from choking on sandwich

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman said she feared the worst when she was choking on her turkey sandwich at Sopa’s Restaurant in Bosque Farms. Luckily, two Bosque Farms police officers were eating a late lunch at a table nearby, and jumped into action.

It was Nicole Morken’s first time at Sopa’s Restaurant in Bosque Farms, and she ordered their popular club sandwich. But even before she could enjoy her first full bite, she said she got a big chunk of turkey stuck in her throat and began to choke.

“I got really scared, I couldn’t move, I couldn’t make any gestures, I couldn’t do anything,” said Morken.

That’s when the two Bosque Farms police officers jumped into action. They said they turned around when they heard commotion, and saw Morken grabbing her throat, struggling to breathe. The officers said instinct took over and they immediately walked over to help.

“I just grabbed her arm and pulled her out,” said Officer David Rael Jr., Bosque Farms Police Department.

“That’s when I reached in and assumed the Heimlich maneuver position, and that’s when I gave the thrusts into her abdomen and that’s when the food was dislodged,” said Officer Patrick Hernandez. “There’s the community caretaker aspect of our work where we’re public servants and we’re there to help the citizens in any way possible.”

Morken said it was a memorable first experience, and when she finally got to eat the rest of her sandwich the restaurant lived up to the hype.

“Yes, it was good, that I do remember because I did finish the sandwich the next day,” said Morken.

The officers will be honored with the Life Saving Award on April 20 during the city council meeting.