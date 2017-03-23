71-year-old Rio Rancho woman falsely claims $958,163,765 in tax return

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Frances Jo Mehner, 71, of Rio Rancho, was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in federal court for filing a false claim for a federal tax refund.

On March 13, 2017, Mehner pled guilty to making a false claim for a federal tax refund by admitting that on Jan. 8, 2010, she presented to the IRS a claim for a tax refund in the amount of $958,163,765.00 while knowing that she was not entitled to such a refund.

Mehner further admitted making the false claim by mailing a U.S. Individual Income Tax Return Form 1040 for the year 2006.

The U.S. Attorney has also charged Mehner with filing a false claim for a federal tax refund in the amount of $211,334,725.00 in Jan. 2010.