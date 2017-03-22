Xcel plans $1.6 billion wind farms in New Mexico, West Texas

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – Xcel Energy has announced plans to invest $1.6 billion to build wind farms in eastern New Mexico and West Texas.

The energy company announced Tuesday that it has filed proposals with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to construct and operate two facilities and to purchase wind under a third transaction.

Xcel plans to build a 522-megawatt wind facility about 20 miles south of Portales. The new wind farm will be the state’s largest, far surpassing Xcel’s other 250-watt holding in Roosevelt County. The company also plans to build a 478-megawatt farm in Hale County, Texas, just north of Lubbock.

Officials say the new wind projects will save the company’s Texas and New Mexico customers about $2.8 billion over the next 30 years.