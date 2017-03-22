Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: GOP leaders increase pressure as health bill vote nears

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump is working hard to gather enough Republican support for the revised GOP plan to replace Obamacare. The bill is set to be taken up by a House committee for the fourth and final time Wednesday before it’s expected to go to a vote. All Democrats are expected to vote no and 216 votes are needed for it to pass. That means GOP leaders can only afford to lose 21 votes. CBS News is saying 24 Republicans oppose the bill as it stands right now. The president is warning Republicans that if it doesn’t pass they could lose their seats. Democrats are waging a war against the bill and plan to use all available time speaking against it.

Full story: GOP leaders boost pressure as health bill crunch time nears

2. Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction crews will be out working on a section of Central for a second time on Central and Rio Grande. It is now the second time in a month the city says concrete that’s been laid for the ART project has cracked but it has no explanation why. Business owners in the area say were told during testing the concrete didn’t withstand the pressure of the busses and cracked. The city’s ART spokesperson says that’s not true.

Full story: ART construction crews forced to re-do sections of concrete due to cracks

3. A cool and mostly clear start to our Wednesday, you’ll likely need just a light jacket walking out the door. The biggest difference between today and Tuesday will be the increase in winds and high fire danger.

Full story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. New numbers show the city of Albuquerque paid out nearly $13 million in overtime to police in the last fiscal year. The report shows the department was almost $4 million over budget for overtime during fiscal year 2016. The police union says it’s the result of the officer shortage. The city blames most of the overtime on training required by the Department of Justice to overhaul the Albuquerque Police Department.

Full story: Internal audit reveals APD spent $3.9M over budget for OT last year

5. A 78-year-old man is once again planning to bike from Santa Fe to Georgia all to raise money for a local non-profit that helps new mothers in need. It will be Reverend Duncan Lanum’s second cross-country bike adventure. Last year, he raised more than $2,500 to help low-income families. He’s trying to raise money again and his GoFundMe page is already up.

Full story: 78-year-old training for another cross-country bike ride for good cause

The Morning’s Top Stories