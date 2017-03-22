Video: Santa Fe deputies taken on lengthy chase down I-25

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chase that seemed like it was never going to end. A driver led Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit more than 40 miles down I-25, and then back north on a state highway.

It started around 1 a.m. on March 11 when deputies got a call about a reckless driver on I-25 southbound, near mile marker 264 at the Cochiti exit.

Deputies caught up with the white pickup truck in question and started following it. Patrol car dash cam video shows the truck drifting in and out of lanes on the interstate.

Deputies try to pull over the truck, but the driver won’t stop. A chase ensues and the truck continues to swerve in and out of lanes, forcing at least two cars off the interstate at one point.

The truck finally exits at Bernalillo, but doesn’t stop. The driver takes the vehicle west into Bernalillo, then makes a quick right to go north onto Highway 313.

On Highway 313, the truck is seen driving in the oncoming lane of traffic multiple times, nearly hitting another car. Finally, a dead end forces the truck to stop and the driver, 48-year-old John Ramirez of Albuquerque, gets out with his pants unbuttoned.

Deputies handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.

After reading Ramirez his rights, a female deputy asked, “So, do you want to still talk to me and tell me what went on tonight?”

“…About what?” Ramirez said.

Then when she tells him that he’s being arrested for DWI, he gets defensive.

“Well, I’m going to arrest you for DWI, okay?” she said.

“DWI? For what? I’m not drinking. Give me a test,” Ramirez said.

In a report and in the lapel camera video obtained by KRQE News 13, deputies allege they saw Ramirez throw bottles out of the truck, found empty alcohol bottles inside the truck and smelled alcohol on him.

By the time deputies got Ramirez 30 miles up the road to the Santa Fe County jail for a breath test, he blew a .03. He was not charged with DWI. He was, however, charged for the open containers, felon in possession of a firearm and for aggravated fleeing from law enforcement.

Courts records show he has at least one prior arrest for running from police.