TV production begins on nun who stood up to ‘Billy the Kid’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Filming has begun on a television pilot about an Italian-born nun who once challenged Billy the Kid, calmed angry mobs and opened schools in the American Southwest.

Saint Hood Productions announced Tuesday that production on “At the End of the Santa Fe Trail” has started in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Chama.

The company said in July it was working on a project involving the 19th-Century nun Sister Blandina Segale, whose clashes with Old West outlaws and work with immigrants has been the stuff of legend.

“At the End of the Santa Fe Trail” is a fictional account based on Segale’s life and largely will use material from her 1932 book with the same name.

The Roman Catholic Church is examining Segale for Sainthood.