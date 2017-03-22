Suspect sought after reported sexual assault at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is warning students to be on alert after a reported sexual assault on campus.

School officials sent out a Lobo Alert at around 12:30 a.m. warning students of a man they say sexually assaulted a non-student.

According to the alert, the assault happened at around 11:30 Tuesday night on the southeast corner of Johnson Field. The alert describes the suspect as a Native American man, between 27 and 30 years old. It says he was 5’8″, between 160 and 170 pounds, and wore a black T-shirt with white lettering and a gray beanie.

They say the man was carrying a backpack and ran northeast, from campus, behind Coronado Hall to Girard.

