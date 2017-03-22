Suspect in Navajo officer’s death will be held

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A federal judge has determined there’s probable cause for prosecutors to pursue their case against a man accused of gunning down a police officer on the nation’s largest American Indian reservation.

Kirby Cleveland is charged with killing Navajo Nation Officer Houston James Largo on March 11 following what authorities call a drinking binge and domestic violence at the defendant’s home in western New Mexico.

Largo was responding to the call when he was shot. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Cleveland appeared Wednesday in court, where the judge ordered him held pending trial.

During his initial appearance a day earlier, Cleveland said yes when the judge asked if he understood the allegations in the criminal complaint. He has yet to enter a plea.